Grow your career with an industry-leading mental health organisation and oversee our dedicated New England teams!

This position available is:

Ongoing full-time (76 hours per fortnight)

(76 hours per fortnight) Working Monday to Friday

Overseeing a variety of sites and staff members in the New England region including our Armidale, Inverell and Moree teams (view our full list of sites and programs here )

Travel will be required between our New England sites

Relocation assistance available

Relocation assistance available

Attractive salary starting at $92,700 per annum with generous leave provisions and flexible working conditions

About the Role

As a Manager with Flourish Australia, your role is to achieve Flourish Australia’s vision by providing a high quality and responsive recovery oriented service that best supports people with a lived experience of mental health issues to achieve their hopes and dreams.

Reporting directly to the Regional Manager, you will work with people who access Flourish Australia to achieve their full potential by getting the best out of your team. You will achieve this by working with integrity and in a professional manner with the people who access Flourish Australia, your team, and interested stakeholders.

Your main responsibilities will include:

Managing, developing and leading day-to-day service provision.

Providing leadership in all aspects of the operation of service.

Ensuring services are of a high standard and compliant with standards of quality practice.

Managing, developing and maintaining key partnerships with internal and external stakeholders.

Ensuring the programs and services you are responsible for operate according to budget.

Meeting all policy, contractual and legislative requirements and achieving good outcomes for the people who access our services.

Managing the fiscal, human and property resources of the service within the scope of the position.

Providing support to the team to enable personal growth by projecting a positive outlook, a sense of belonging, and social inclusiveness in the community.

Managing and expanding the services of the organisation in your area of responsibility.

Utilise good professional staff supervisory skills and effectively utilise staff and resources so people accessing our services receive a quality service.

For more information on what it means to be a Manager, please review the Position Description.

Who we are

Flourish Australia is one of Australia’s most experienced community mental health organisations. Our purpose is to support people to flourish, believe in their futures, and become contributing members of the community.

Our services are comprehensive and highly personalised because each person’s experience will be different and their needs, as an individual, are unique. Together we set goals, connect individuals with the right people, support services and opportunities to meet their needs.

Our positions are open to all suitably qualified applicants. We have a strong commitment to the participation of people with lived experience of mental health issues in our workforce. We value diversity and encourage applications from suitably qualified people from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island backgrounds, people from CALD and LGBTI communities and mature age candidates.

The Benefits

Level 6 (SCHCADS) on the Flourish Australia Enterprise Agreement (2018)

on the Flourish Australia Enterprise Agreement (2018) Tax-Free Salary Packaging available up to $15,900

available up to $15,900 Vehicle mileage allowance

Generous leave provisions including 17.5% leave loading+ 2 additional days of personal leave+ extra day paid leave over Christmas/New Year + paid parental leave + Accrued Days Off

Family-friendly and flexible working conditions

Opportunities for professional development and training such as Mental Health First Aid, ASIST and relevant Leadership training (where applicable)

such as Mental Health First Aid, ASIST and relevant Leadership training (where applicable) Comprehensive infrastructure including mobile phones, laptops and other resources for work purposes

including mobile phones, laptops and other resources for work purposes Access to our free, confidential employee assistance program

Inclusive initiatives such as our Rainbow Network and YarnUp for Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander staff

Selection Criteria

Essential:

Relevant qualifications (relevant degree is desirable) At least 3-years experience in a similar role Well-developed communication, negotiation, and advocacy skills. Demonstrated engagement, collaboration and negotiation skills, with the capability to build and maintain positive working relationships across multiple sectors with a range of organisations. Experience fostering and sustaining partnerships as well as ability to influence stakeholders at all organisational levels. Demonstrate understanding of the challenges faced by people with a lived experience of severe and persistent mental health issues and how providing a recovery oriented service is of benefit to people. Ability to use Microsoft Office Suite and ability to fully utilise the client information management system. Current Australian Driver’s Licence.

Desirable:

A personal lived experience of a mental health issue. Experience working in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and other diverse communities. A current First Aid Certificate.

All appointments with Flourish Australia's Mental Health Services are subject to an NDIS Worker Screening clearance, a National Criminal History Check, a Working With Children Check, previous employment reference checks, satisfactory Australian residency status and other background checks.

For further information, please contact Tim Whyte, Regional Manager. E: Tim.whyte@flourishaustralia.org.au (please do not email applications).

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please complete the questions asked. You will then be required to attach a copy of your resume on the following page, we encourage you to have your resume up-to-date and available before you commence the application.

Applications close 5pm 14th July.

